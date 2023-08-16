Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: New-Gen Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets host of upgrades

Ola S1 Pro now uses the same Gen2 platform 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM
1/10 Ola Electric has upgraded its scooters to a new Gen2 platform. This means that the S1 Pro has also been upgraded. So, the scooter has now received upgrades. It is priced at 1.47 lakh ex-showroom.
2/10 The practicality of the Ola S1 Pro has been increased because it now features a flat floorboard. There are two speakers placed behind the front apron and a hook as well to hang stuff like vegetables or other knick-knacks. 
3/10 The display stays the same. However, the scooter will soon start geta  new software update called MoveOS 4. The beta roll out will start on 15th of September while the public roll out is expected to get live by the end of October.

4/10 The new platform has moved from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame architecture. Ola says the new platform uses about 70 per cent fewer parts, which helps lower the weight by 14 per cent and gets a double-sided swingarm instead of a single-sided unit seen on the older model.
5/10 The rear subframe has been reworked as well in order to make the model stronger and more cost-effective to make. The redesigned architecture makes way for a flat footboard, while the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air. So, it is a metal unit. 
6/10 Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. When compared, the Gen1 scooter produced 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 
7/10 The top speed has been increased from 116 kmph to 120 kmph. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. The claimed riding range on a single charge has gone up from 181 km to 195 km. 
8/10 There is still plenty of storage space under the seat. However, there is no physical release for the under-seat storage. A person needs to use the application on the mobile phone or unlock the scooter and the boot using the screen. 
9/10 Ola Electric has also replaced the front single-sided fork with a set of telescopic forks. There have been several instances where the front fork of the scooter would break. Earlier, the manufacturer has also announced that they will be replacing the fork with a more robust unit.
10/10 Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards. 
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters Ola EV electric vehicles
