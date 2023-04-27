This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In pics: Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound is the ultimate luxury explorer
Land Rover will offer Defender 130 Outbound in a 5-seater version only. It will be available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 27 Apr 2023, 17:45 PM