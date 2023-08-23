In pics: India-bound 2024 KTM 390 Duke gets a new more powerful engine
2024 KTM 390 Duke is more powerful than the previous generation because of the new 399 cc engine.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM 1/11 KTM has globally unveiled the 2024 390 Duke in the global market. The motorcycle gets several visual upgrades and there are changes to the engine as well. It is expected that the 390 Duke will make its way to the Indian market next year. 2/11 KTM has increased the displacement of the engine from 373 cc to 398 cc. Because of this, the power has been bumped up to 44.25 bhp and peak torque output is rated for 39 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. Apart from this, the engine is also Euro 5+ compatible. 3/11 Visually, the 390 Duke looks more aggressive with new body panels and lighting elements, The tank shrouds are now larger and so are the radiator covers. The headlamp unit and the tail lamp are also new. It wil be sold in two colours - Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue. 4/11 The seat-setup on the 2024 390 Duke is new. It is thicker and narrower when compared to the previous seat. The seat height measures 820 mm but the rider can also buy a 800 mm seat as an option. The rear sub-frame is exposed and can be seen just below the rear seat. 5/11 Speaking of frame, the trellis frame is new with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe, and a curved cast aluminium swingarm. The wheelbase is slightly longer which should help in increasing the stability. 6/11 The alloy wheels are derived from the new-gen RC 390 which means the alloy wheels are lighter. The rotors are also taken from the RC 390 so the front disc measures 320 mm and comes with a radial caliper. At the rear, there is a 240 mm disc. KTM is offering cornering ABS with supermoto mode. 7/11 There is a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The rider would be able to control music, take incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation will be on offer as well. The rider would need to use a set of controls placed on the left switchgear of the handlebar. 8/11 The new trellis frame is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. KTM is offering rebound and compression adjustability in the front whereas, at the rear, there is only preload and rebound adjustment. However, it is not known whether these adjustability features will make its way to the Indian market or not. 9/11 The alloy wheels measure 17 inches and are wrapped in Michelin tyres. In the Indian market, In the Indian market, we get Apollo tyres. There will also be a slipper clutch on offer along with launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire, self-cancelling turn indicators and much more. 10/11 KTM has also introduced a new Track mode that reduces the size of the speed and enlarges the tachometer. The Track mode also shows the selected rider aids settings and a lap timer. Moreover, the launch control can only be used in Track mode. 11/11 KTM is offering several powerparts that rider can buy. There is a mirror set, a flyscreen, top case, X-ring chain, wave brake disc, bar-end mirrors, XW-ring chain, CNC-machined footpegs made up of aluminium and much more.
23 Aug 2023, 12:54 PM IST