2025 KTM 390 Adventure to launch in India on November 14. Check details

The Australian motorcycle maker, KTM will be launching the 390 Adventure in India on November 14, 2024. Interestingly, while the global unveiling of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will happen on November 5, at the EICMA 2024, India will be the first market globally to get the product. In its latest avatar, the new KTM 390 Adventure will get a complete overhaul with a new design, chassis, and a bigger 399 cc engine.

While the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is yet to be unveiled, several spy shots and leaks have given us an idea as to what to expect from the product. The 390 Adventure family will grow in the newest avatar with the R & X variants targeted at off-roading and touring, while there will also be an Enduro and a Supermoto iteration.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will get cruise control. Besides, it will also get all the other features available in its streetfighter sibling, the new generationKTM 390 Duke. The feature list of the upcoming 390 Adventure motorcycle will include a bi-directional quick-shifter, a lean-sensitive cornering ABS with supermoto mode, a traction control system, a full LED lighting package, and a TFT colour instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity among others. The motorcycle will run on a 21/18-inch multi-spoke wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres, while it will feature a fully adjustable suspension setup.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Engine

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will come powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine that also works in the new KTM 390 Duke. This engine is capable of churning out 45.3 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 39.5 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. However, the motorcycle manufacturer is expected to alter the final drive ratio of the upcoming 390 Adventure.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Variants

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be available in multiple variants including a hardcore off-roader, a tourer, and anenduro version. The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure R will be the more feature-laden version of the adventure offering. The leaked details reveal the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, a new H50 TFT dashboard, a tall seat at 885 mm, cornering ABS and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). It will also get an off-road-tuned suspension at the front and rear with full adjustability. Both ends will get 230 mm of travel.

Meanwhile, the 390 Adventure X will be the more road-biased version of the motorcycle, much like the outgoing version. This will get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels with 200 mm of travel at either end. The bike will get a simpler non-adjustable suspension setup, an LCD dashboard and dual-channel ABS without the cornering ability. Much like the current version, the 2025 390 Adventure X is likely to be substantially cheaper.

The 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R will get a flat seat, a long travel suspension, in-mould graphics inspired by the off-road competition models, and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. The new 390 Enduro R will be significantly lighter than the 390 Adventure with lesser bodywork. Expect to see a taller stance and seat.

KTM will also introduce a 390 SMC R or a supermoto based on the390 Adventure platform. Expect it to be aDucati Hypermotard machine that packs a powerful motor with a light kerb weight and sharp dynamics. Expect it to borrow a lot of the cycle parts from the 390 Enduro R while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels at either end.

