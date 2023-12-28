In pics: Xiaomi's first electric car is here with 800 km of range
Read more Read less 1/8 Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has unveiled their first electric car in the Chinese market, It is called SU7 where SU stands for Speed Ultra. The electric sedan will be manufactured in Beijing at one of the facilities owned by Chinese carmaker BAIC Group. The facility has an annual capacity of two lakh vehicles. 2/8 The Xiaomi SU7 is a four-door electric sedan which stands 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and up to 1,455 mm in height. The EV comes with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. 3/8 Xiaomi will make the SU7 available in two configurations differentiated by the energy storage capacity of its battery, although the range will consist of more versions based on their power. 4/8 The entry-level variant of Xiaomi SU7 will come with a 73.6 kWh battery pack. The top-of-the-line variant will get a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi developed its own CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle, significantly improving structure rigidity, eliminating the floor, and reducing the height for a more spacious cabin. 5/8 According to the EV maker, the SU7 will offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge. The EV maker will also introduce a new variant called V8 with a larger 150 kWh battery pack with 1,200 km range later in 2025. 6/8 The two mass-produced motors are the V6 and V6S, with power output ranging between 299 hp and 374 hp. The peak torque output goes up to 635 Nm. The top speed of the lower variants will be 210 kmph and 265 kmph for the higher variants. 7/8 Xiaomi will also offer autonomous driving features like self-parking. The EV maker showed its self driving technology during the event held today. It uses high resolution cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic and radar. 8/8 The primary rivals of Xiaomi SU7 will be Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. However, as of now, there is no word on SU7 going global.
