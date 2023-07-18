Tesla Cybertruck to debut with over 560 km range, may skip 800 km trim for later

The much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck is likely to debut with a battery pack that will deliver 563 km range on a single charge, claims a Twitter user who also said that he received this information from three persons in the know of the project. The Twitter user also revealed that there would be a higher range variant of the electric pickup truck that will offer an 800 km range on a single charge, but that would be introduced at a later stage.

Interestingly, if this tweet turns out to be true, it would mean that Tesla's much-hyped and first-ever pickup truck will fall short of the 998 km range as touted by the company's CEO Elon Musk during its unveiling in November 2019. It will also come offering a lesser range than the Chevrolet Silverado EV which delivers a 724 km range on a fully charged battery.

Based on confidential conversations with 3 people, I believe we will be seeing only the 350 mile Cybertruck. https://t.co/WvOtVMrocL — Bearded Tesla (@BeardedTesla) July 15, 2023

Tesla’s much-awaited all-electric pickup officially started production last week at the Gigafactory Texas, which came almost four years after the model was unveiled in the form of a prototype in November 2019 and two years after its actual production timeframe. In 2019, while the original prototype was uncovered, Tesla said that the Cybertruck would come to the market in four powertrain choices: a single-motor rear-wheel drive with a 402 km range, a dual-motor all-wheel drive with a 483 km range, a tri-motor AWD with 804 km range and a quad motor AWD with 998 km range.

Tesla Cybertruck's pricing was announced at $39,900 for the base RWD variant and $49,900 for the dual-motor AWD trim. However, in 2021, Tesla removed all pricing and specifications from its official website, which left us speculating about the final price and specifications. Also, the EV manufacturer and its CEO Elon Musk have been accused of overpromising and underdelivering for delaying the project significantly.

