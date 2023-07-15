HT Auto
First Tesla Cybertruck produced at Texas plant, 2 years behind schedule

The first production-ready Tesla Cybertruck rolled out of the automaker’s Gigafactory in Texas, US, as the much-awaited electric pick-up inches closer to customer deliveries. Tesla Inc. shared the latest update via a tweet with the first Cybertruck rolling out of the factory surrounded by the Giga Texas workforce. This is the pilot line for the electric pick-up coming into place before series production kicks, as promised around August/September this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 16:02 PM
The first Tesla Cybertruck rolled out of the Giga Texas plant in the US, marking the pilot production phase, while series production is expected to begin by August/September
The Cybertruck was unveiled nearly four years ago in November 2019 by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk amidst much fanfare but the project was stalled with multiple delays, pushing the production schedule by two years than originally planned. More recently, Musk was driving the pre-production Cybertruck around Austin, Texas. He even posted an image of the electric pick-up on Twitter. Musk retweeted the Cybertruck production photo congratulating the Team.

Also Read : Tesla looking to make half a million EVs annually in India; priced from 20 lakh: Report

During the previous Tesla shareholder meeting held in May, Elon Musk said, “Sorry for the delay, we’re finally going to start delivering production Cybertrucks later this year. And I think the product, if anything, is better than expectations."

Expectations are high from the Tesla Cybertruck, going by the promises made by the automaker. The model will not only feature an all-electric powertrain but will also get state-of-the-art tech, including the ability to serve briefly as a boat. Some of the features likely include rear-wheel steering, a large frunk, superfast charging, an infotainment centre and more. The model is expected to use Tesla’s V4 Megacharging hardware, which could bring the charging times to less than half an hour.

Specifications for the production-ready Tesla Cybertruck are likely to be announced later in the year
That said, final production specifications and features are yet to be revealed and we expect the same to happen towards the end of the third quarter. Tesla will increase production on the Cybertruck in a staggered manner, so expect volumes to be low initially before scaling up in 2024. The Cybertruck is expected to be priced from $40,000 (approx. 33 lakh) onwards in the US.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Tesla cars Tesla Cybertruck production

