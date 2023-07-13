HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Looking To Make Half Million Evs Annually In India, Priced From 20 Lakh: Report

Tesla looking to make half million EVs annually in India, priced from 20 lakh: Report

Tesla is discussing an investment proposal with the Indian government to set up a factory with an annual capacity to produce about half a million electric vehicles, a recent Times of India report suggests citing government sources. The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, is also looking at using India as an export base to ship cars to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the report said.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 18:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tesla factory in Freemont, California. Image used only for representation (REUTERS)
The Tesla factory in Freemont, California. Image used only for representation

The starting price for the vehicles will be 2 million rupees ($24,400.66), the report added, which is more than double of India's cheapest EV, MG Comet, and half a million costlier than Tata Nexon EV, the top-selling electric car in the country.

Also Read : Tesla charging technology put on fast track to become US standard

Last year, Tesla's India entry plans were stalled after the country's government refused to lower import taxes on its cars. The country levies as much as 100 per cent import tax on electric vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

India was keen for Tesla to manufacture vehicles locally, but the company said it wanted to export its cars first to the country so that it could test the strength of demand.

In renewed efforts to enter the domestic market with a change of stance, Tesla held discussions in May with officials about incentives being offered by the government for its cars and battery manufacturing, Reuters reported.

The Indian Commerce and industry ministry is leading the talks this time and hopes to put together a “good deal" while maintaining a level-playing field as talks now involve both local manufacturing and exports, the local media report added.

In a meeting with Musk last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed the carmaker to make a "significant investment" in the country.

The commerce and industry ministry, Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 18:25 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla India Tesla India factory Tesla cars electric cars Tesla cars India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.