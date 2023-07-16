HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck May Get Vehicle To Vehicle (v2v) Charging Capability. Details Here

Tesla Cybertruck likely to get vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capability

Tesla has finally produced the Cybertruck at its Texas Giga plant, two years behind schedule. The EV manufacturer will start full-fledged production of the electric pickup truck in September this year and will scale up the rollout pace from 2024. Meanwhile, the automaker has hinted that the Tesla Cybertruck will come equipped with bi-directional charging technology, which will allow the EV to charge another electric vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla hints that the Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge another Tesla EV through bi-directional charging technology.
Tesla hints that the Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge another Tesla EV through bi-directional charging technology.

During the 2023 Investor Day, Tesla hinted that its future electric cars will come with bi-directional charging technology. However, the automaker didn't reveal what type of bi-directional charging will be offered. A Tesla colouring book offered at the brand's service centre has revealed that the Cybertruck may get this technology. The colouring book has a page with a caption, saying that Cybertruck has enough battery power to charge a Tesla. This has fuelled speculation that the EV would come with the capability to charge another Tesla car. Also, in 2021, a Twitter user asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk if the Cybertruck's battery could power his home, to which Musk responded “Yes."

Also Read : Ford CEO slams Tesla Cybertruck. Here's what he said

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The caption on the colouring book suggests that Tesla might offer vehicle-to-vehicle charging. It's not revealed if the electric pickup truck would also come with other types of bi-directional charging capabilities like vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G). The production version of the Tesla Cybertruck might get a 120V or 240V socket to charge external appliances or another EV.

Interestingly, rival electric trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning already offer this feature, which allows the EV to charge another electric vehicle using bi-directional charging technology. Tesla is yet to reveal the battery size of the Cybertruck, which leaves us speculating about the battery pack's specifications.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Ford Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.