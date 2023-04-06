Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Updated Jeep Wrangler Makes Debut With Larger Infotainment

In pics: Updated Jeep Wrangler makes debut with larger infotainment

The iconic seven-slat radiator grille in the new Jeep Wrangler has been updated to make it smaller and more compact.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 14:31 PM
1/8 Jeep has updated its flagship Wrangler SUV with more capability, technology and features, The SUV was uncovered at the New York International Auto Show.
2/8 The new Jeep Wrangler has been revised to give it a fresh and appealing visual appearance. It comes as more capable, technology-enabled and feature-packed vehicle than before.
3/8 Despite the new Wrangler coming as a minor facelifted version, several changes made to the SUV enhance its appeal.

4/8 Despite the new Wrangler coming as a minor facelifted version, several changes made to the SUV enhance its appeal.
5/8  The Wrangler SUV also comes with multiple wheel options, ranging between 17-inch to 20-inch rims. The SUV is available in both hard and soft roof options, 
6/8 Inside the cabin of latest Jeep Wrangler, there is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect 5 system as standard. 
7/8 The new Wrangler has received fresh trim options. The Sports S 4xe gets a plug-in hybrid system and a range of driver-assist systems.
8/8 The Rubicon X gets more capability and technology including 12-way power front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system and Nappa leather seats.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Wrangler
