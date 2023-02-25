Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 Is A Head Turner

In pics: This Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a head turner

Eimor Customs modified this Royal Enfield Classic 350. It gets an all-new paint scheme, there is a new exhaust and the lighting elements are also new.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Feb 2023, 18:35 PM
Follow us on:
1/11 Eimor Customs have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 tastefully. The shop also made a custom open-face helmet. 
2/11 The motorcycle gets matte black paint scheme with golden paint stripes. The engine is also blacked-out. 
3/11 The fuel tank gets tank pads so that the rider can grab onto it, 

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/11 Up-front there is a new LED headlamp which measures 5.5-inch. Apart from this there are new turn indicators as well as a tail light.
5/11 The seat is also new and the shop says that it is made ergonomically and is comfortable. Along with it there is also a back rest for the pillion. 
6/11 There are no changes to the engine but it has been blacked out. It continues to be a 346 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. 
7/11 Eimor Customs has also fitted an aftermarket exhaust. It is the MotoTorque Beat silencer.
8/11 The shop has replaced the stock shock absorbers with the units from Thunderbird.
9/11 Because of the new shock absorbers, the motorcycle gets an aggressive stance.
10/11 The motorcycle is equipped with spoked wheels which means there are no tubeless tyres. 
11/11 There is Ares printed on the fuel tank. Ares is he Greek god of war and courage. 
First Published Date: 25 Feb 2023, 18:35 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Vehicle modification car modification bike modification
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS