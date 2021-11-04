In pics: This motorhome from Toyota is all about old school camping days

Home
7 Photos
. Updated: 04 Nov 2021, 11:46 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota revealed Toyota Tacozilla based on its popular Tacoma pickup truck and it pays a tribute to the campers from the 70s and 80s.
1/7Toyota unveiled Tacozilla, a custom camper based on the Tacoma pickup truck, at SEMA Show 2021, a mini home on the move, The automaker pays tribute to Toyota campers from the ’70s and ’80s through this vehicle.
2/7Though Toyota has transformed the Tacoma pickup truck, it has retained its 4x4 capabilities.
3/7The automaker informs it took around 100 hours to just design the back door.
4/7The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Tacozilla RV will feature a fully insulated interior with teak sauna-style floors.
5/7Modern-day amenities have been squeezed neatly to offer maximum comfort to occupants. The space in the cabin has been maximized after fitting a high-traffic floor and a good-sized skylight for airy feel.
6/7The motorhome has a bathroom with a shower and a full kitchen with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a dining room that has been printed with 3D technology and the company has also installed a bed in the space above the cabin with a couple of sofas.
7/7Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a 3.5-litre V6 engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine can generate maximum power of 278 hp at 6,000 rpm.