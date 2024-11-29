TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: The Bmw M2 Debuts In India With Bold Styling. Take A Closer Look At The Sport Coupe
In Pics: The BMW M2 debuts in India with bold styling. Take a closer look at the sport-coupe
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
29 Nov 2024, 14:52 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The new BMW M2 has made its debut in the Indian markets at
₹
1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
1/6
The new and refreshed BMW M2 has made its entry into the Indian markets and it gets a refreshed design, makes more power and is loaded with new technologies. It has been priced at
₹
1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
2/6
The M2 is a modified version of the 2-series gran coupe and will come to Indian markets as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It comes as a two-door, four-seater with M-specific elements. The vehicle features a staggered stance with 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels.
3/6
At the rear, the M2 features quad blacked-out exhausts and a large diffuser to improve its aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear M2 badges are blacked out and get a silver outline and a muscular look is achieved with flared side skirts and wider fenders.
4/6
On the inside the BMW M2 gets the BMW Curved display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen with BMW OS 8.5. The steering wheel gets a flat bottom and can be upgraded to an Alcantara wheel. The seats also get multiple upgrade options.
5/6
The front grille of the coupe gets horizontal bars and the chrome is completely removed. It gets adaptive LED lights and the lower half of the bumper gets divided into three different sections. The engine under the hood is a 3-litre inline-six producing 473 bhp with 600 Nm of maximum torque with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.
6/6
The BMW M2 is offered in new non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue colous in addition to the previously available metallic shades such as Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow.
First Published Date:
29 Nov 2024, 14:52 PM IST
TAGS:
bmw
bmw m2
m2
