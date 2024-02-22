TOP SECTIONS
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Tata Tigor Icng Amt Driven, Is The First Cng Car To Get Amt Gearbox
In pics: Tata Tigor iCNG AMT driven, is the first CNG car to get AMT gearbox
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Feb 2024, 13:50 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Tata Motors is the first manufacturer to introduce an AMT transmission to a CNG powertrain. They have introduced it in the Tigor iCNG and Tigor iCNG.
1/10
Tata Motors has launched the Tigor iCNG and Tiago iCNG with AMT transmission. This is the first time that a CNG vehicle is being offered with an automatic transmission.
2/10
The Tiago iCNG AMT will be offered in three variants - XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG whereas the Tigor iCNG AMT will get two variants - XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.
3/10
Tata Motors has not made any cosmetic changes to the Tigor iCNG AMT. It looks identical to the iCNG variants of the Tigor that are already on sale in the Indian market. So, there is an iCNG badging but there is no AMT badge on the vehicle.
4/10
Tata is using their twin-cylinder technology so instead of one large CNG tank, there are two smaller ones. What this has done is open up some space for luggage. The whole boot floor has been raised to store the cylinders but there is still space for two suitcases and bag packs.
5/10
The engine on duty is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that produces 72 bhp of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque while running on CNG. On petrol, however, the power is bumped up to 84 bhp and torque increases to 113 Nm.
6/10
The suspension of the vehicle has been retuned to handle the additional 110 kg. The rear suspension has been stiffened up. However, still the suspension can absorb most of the things that our Indian roads have to throw at it.
7/10
It absorbs the potholes and bad patches well and the cabin stays a calm and quiet place. Even through the corners, the Tigor feels composed but there is some amount of body roll which is to be expected. Having said that, people will mostly drive sedately.
8/10
The interior is more or less the same as the Tigor iCNG. It now gets a fire extinguisher in passanger's footwell area and a CNG button below the infotainment system. The instrument cluster has also been updated to show CNG-related information.
9/10
Tata has made several changes to ensure that driving on CNG feels seamless to the driver. It uses a single ECU that manages between the petrol and CNG modes. Due to this, the shift from CNG to petrol or visa versa is very smooth and you don't even notice it. If the CNG tank gets empty, the car can automatically shift to run on petrol.
10/10
The engine does pack punch but it is enough for your daily city duties. Being an AMT, there are headnods but the shifting itself is very smooth. If you have to make an overtake then the gearbox will drop a gear or two to build momentum.
First Published Date:
22 Feb 2024, 13:50 PM IST
Tata Motors
Tata
Tigor
Tigor iCNG
Tigor iCNG AMT
Similar Stories
Tata Tiago and Tigor to be India's first CNG AMT cars, launch imminent
24 Jan 2024
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
Tiago to Tigor, Tata CNG cars get discounts of up to
₹
30,000
14 Jan 2024
Want an AMT gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago & Tigor CNG AMT are finally here
08 Feb 2024
Automatic gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago, Tigor to become first with tech
24 Jan 2024
Tata Punch CNG to be launched tomorrow. Tiago & Tigor CNG to be updated too
03 Aug 2023
