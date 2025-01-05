Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta, five bestselling cars in India in 2024

  • Tata Punch broke the domination of Maruti Suzuki in 2024 by being the bestselling car in the country.
1/5 Tata Punch was the bestselling car in India in 2024. The small SV sold 202,030 units in the country, which included both the petrol-only, petrol-CNG and electric versions of the Tata Punch. This was the first time a Tata car became the top-selling car in the country, beating the popular models from Maruti Suzuki.
2/5 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the second bestselling car in India last year. This small hatchback sold 190,855 units in the country, to become the closest behind the Tata Punch. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices. The hatchback is widely popular among private buyers as well as fleet operators.
3/5 The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the bestselling models from the brand and it was the automaker's second bestseller in 2024. Not only that, the MPV became the third bestselling car in India behind Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. It sold 190,091 units. The Ertiga is also popular among the private buyers as well as fleet operators just like the WagonR. The MPV is available in both petrol SHVS and petrol-CNG powertrain options.

4/5 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is highly popular SUV in India. This sub-compact SUV competes with rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc. This SUV is sold in both petrol, petrol SHVS and petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain choices. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the fourth bestselling car in India last year, with 188,160 units sold.
5/5 The Hyundai Creta is another widely popular offering in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV received a major facelift in the recent past, which enhanced its popularity further. The Creta was the fifth top-selling car in India in 2024, with 186,619 units sold.
First Published Date: 05 Jan 2025, 12:26 PM IST
