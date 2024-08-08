Top 5 SUVs in July: Hyundai Creta overtakes Tata Punch to take crown

Hyundai Creta has emerged as the best-selling SUV in India in July by beating Tata Punch which has been leading the segment for the past several months. The Korean auto giant's flagship model was launched in January this year, and has since been on a growth surge reaching one lakh sales within seven months. The Punch SUV with the widest range of powertrain including CNG and electric, witnessed the highest growth among the top five SUVs last month. However, it was not enough for the smallest SUV from the carmaker to retain its crown.

Hyundai Creta

Creta's recent success story since its launch in a new avatar in January this year continued in July with the SUV gaining more than 20 per cent in sales compared to the same month last year. Hyundai sold 17,350 units of the compact SUV staying miles ahead of its rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among others. In July 2023, Hyundai had sold 14,062 units of the SUV. Since launch, Hyundai has been selling around 550 units of the SUV on an average every day.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Hyundai Creta is available at a starting price of ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Hyundai also offers the Creta with N Line badging priced between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is also expected to launch an electric version of the SUV soon which will push up its sales further.

Tata Punch

The Punch SUV remains one of India's favourite SUV thanks to its compact size, affordable price as well as wide varieties. Tata Motors sold 16,121 units of its smallest SUV last month with more than 30 per cent growth over 12,019 sold during the same time last year. It has been one of the fastest SUVs in India to clock four lakh sales within 34 months of its debut in October, 2021. While the petrol variant of the Punch is the most popular among buyers, the CNG variant contributes around 33 per cent while its EV variant contributes about 14 per cent.

Punch EV is the latest version of the SUV which was launched in January this year at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard SUV with petrol engine comes at a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) while the starting price of the CNG variant is ₹7.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The battle to dominate the sub-compact SUV remains tight with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continuing to lead. In July, Maruti sold 14,676 units of the SUV, down from 16,543 units despatched during the same month in 2023. Offered in both petrol and CNG powertrains, the Brezza has managed to keep its rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and others at bay in terms of sales.

Offered in 15 different variants, Maruti Brezza SUV is priced from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The price of the CNG variants starts from ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

The SUV which once dominated the segment like the Punch, has fallen behind others in the past few months. Tata launched the facelift version of both Nexon standard and Nexon EV during the festive season last year. However, since it arrived with a new design and feature-list, the Nexon has not garnered the same amount of popularity. Tata sold 13,902 units of the Nexon SUV last month, higher than 12,349 units sold last year.

Tata Nexon, which is sold at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbocharged diesel engine under its hood. The carmaker is also expected to offer the new 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine that has been introduced in the Curvv SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra's flagship SUV brand Scorpio remains among the top five choices for customers in the segment. The carmaker sold 12,237 units of the SUV, which include Scorpio-N as well as Scorpio Classic models, last month. This is higher than 10,522 units the carmaker could sell during the same month last year.

The Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched in India in 2022, has witnessed highest demand among all other Mahindra SUVs. The carmaker has said it has a pending order of around 58,000 units of the Scorpio-N SUVs which has pushed its waiting period up. The price of the SUV starts from ₹13.85 lakh and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

