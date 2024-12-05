Top 10 SUVs sold in November: Creta leads, Nexon and Punch back in top three

The dominance of SUVs in Indian auto industry sales continues in November with as many as six models featuring in the 10 best-selling cars last month. The list of top 10 SUVs sold in November has the usual names with some of them gaining from recent lows while others sealing their place on top of the sales chart. Hyundai Creta remained India's most popular SUV last month while the Tata Nexon and Punch returned to the top three pushing Maruti Suzuki Brezza down. Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs in India in November.

Hyundai Creta:

The Creta continues to dominate the segment, retaining the top slot as India's most popular SUV. The new Creta was launched in January this year and the SUV has since then bolstered its sales by clocking one lakh sales within the first six months. In November, Creta led the SUV segment with 15,452 units sold, down from 17,497 units sold in October. The SUV has clocked more than 30 per cent growth in sales compared to the same month last year.

Tata Punch:

Tata's smallest SUV Punch has climbed back to the top in November and is placed second after Creta in terms of sales. The SUV, rival to Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, has found 15,435 takers last month with a growth of about 7 per cent compared to what Tata sold in November last year. However, the sales numbers are down compared to the festive month of October when Tata sold 15,740 units the Punch.

Tata Nexon:

The Nexon SUV, arch rival to Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has returned to top three spots as 15,329 units were delivered last month. The Nexon had briefly lost its standing among some of the most popular SUVs in India in the past few months. Unlike the top two SUVs, Nexon's sales has actually increased since October when Tata sold 14,759 units. Compared to November last year, Tata Nexon sales has increased by around three per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki's best-selling SUV Brezza has lost its lead as the most popular model in the sub-compact space to Nexon. The carmaker sold 14,918 units of the SUV compared to 16,565 units sold in October. It has still managed to increase sales by around 11 per cent compared to November last year, when the carmaker sold 13.393 units of the Nexon rival.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The biggest gainer in terms of sales compared to November last year is the smallest SUV from Maruti Suzuki. The Fronx, placed at number five on the list, found 14,882 buyers last month, clocking an impressive 51 per cent growth compared to the same month last year when Maruti sold just 9,867 units of the SUV. However, during the festive month of October, Maruti had sold 16,419 units of the SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio:

The Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs, which make up for the Scorpio brand from Mahindra, has been the carmaker's best-selling models in recent months. In November, Mahindra sold 12,704 units, up marginally from what the carmaker sold in November last year. In October, Mahindra sold 15,677 units of the Scorpio SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Maruti Grand Vitara is placed at seventh spot after the Creta rival clocked nearly 28 per cent growth in sales in November. The carmaker sold 10,148 units of the SUV as it remains Maruti's third most popular model in the SUV segment. In October this year, Maruti had sold 14,083 Grand Vitara SUVs in India.

Hyundai Venue:

While the Korean auto giant rules the overall SUV segment with Creta, its sub-compact SUV Venue has not been as successful. It continues lag behind rivals Brezza and Nexon and is placed eighth on the list of top 10 SUVs in October. Last month, Hyundai sold 10,901 units of the Venue, about 6 per cent down from 11,581 units sold during the same month last year.

Kia Sonet

The only model from the Korean auto giant is the Nexon, Brezza rival. Kia has sold 9,255 units of the Sonet with a sales growth rate of 44 per cent compared to November last year when 6,433 customers got their Sonet SUVs delivered. The Sonet is currently the best-selling model from the Korean carmaker overtaking the Seltos.

Mahindra XUV700

The flagship SUV from Mahindra ended November as the 10th SUV on the list. Mahindra sold 9,100 units of the Tata Safari rival last month with a 26 per cent growth in sales compared to November last year. In October, Mahindra had sold 10,435 units of the XUV700.

