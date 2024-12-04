TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition Debuts At 2024 Thailand International Motor Show
In pics: Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition debuts at 2024 Thailand International Motor Show
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Dec 2024, 14:15 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition does not get any mechanical changes over the standard Jimny.
1/10
Suzuki has unveiled a new Offroad Edition of the Jimny at the 2024 Thailand International Motor Show. Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition will be sold only with the automatic transmission and it is priced at THB 1.76 Million for the monotone colour scheme whereas the dual tone costs THB 1.79 Million.
2/10
This is not the first time that Suzuki has introduced a limited edition model of the Jimny. Earlier, Suzuki launched the Rhino Edition and the Heritage Edition of the Jimny.
3/10
Suzuki has only made cosmetic changes to the Jimny Offroad Edition. There is a different grille that has been taken from the Heritage Edition, there is a garnish for the front bumper and the sides and a door handle protector,
4/10
There is also a fuel lid cover sticker, decal for spare tyre cover and a mudflap with Jimny written on it and an emblem at the rear for the Offroad Edition.
5/10
Suzuki has not made any mechanical changes to the Jimny Offroad Edition. It continues to come with a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned for 101 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque.
6/10
The Offroad Edition comes mated to a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. However, the standard version is also available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
7/10
It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will not bring the Offroad Edition of the Jimny to the Indian market. This is because the brand has not brought any of the previous special edition despite them being available in the global market.
8/10
Launched in June 2023, the five-door Jimny is currently priced between rs 12.74 lakh and
₹
14.95 lakh. It boasts a ladder-frame chassis and is among the lightest in its class, weighing approximately 1,200 kg.
9/10
The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny, when launched internationally, garnered a lot of attention from the Indian audience. However, keeping in mind the Indian condition, Maruti Suzuki decided to bring the five door version of the off-roader rather than the three door which was available globally.
10/10
When launched in June 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny garnered over 35,000 bookings as the company claimed. However, soon the interest for Jimny started to fade away with sales depleting with each passing month.
First Published Date:
04 Dec 2024, 14:15 PM IST
TAGS:
maruti suzuki jimny
maruti suzuki
Jimny
