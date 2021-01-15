Home
In pics: Skoda unveils new range of Superb sedan
6 Photos
. Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 04:14 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
First launched in 2004, the latest Skoda Superb seeks to further improve the style and tech quotient on offer. Aesthetically, the Superb now benefits from a piano black decor with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery.
1/6Skoda has unveiled the new range of Superb sedan which now gets several notable updates on the outside and offers cabin upgrades to occupants. Superb Laurin has been priced at ₹31.99 lakh while Klement is priced at ₹34.99 lakh (ex showroom).
2/6There is now a sleeker headlight unit which merges with the radiator grille and has LED DRLs integrated. The LED unit is equipped with 'coming in/leaving home' illumination and LED turn indicators are standard.
3/6A three-spoked steering wheel design makes its way on the inside of Superb SportLine, this is flat-bottomed out. The Laurin & Klement trim gets the new two spoke steering wheel design for the first time.
4/6The eight-inch infotainment system tries to be the jewel in the Superb's crown. This floating display with a glass design gets proximity sensors and is part of the new generation Amundsen Infotainment System, with inbuilt navigation.
5/6There is support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Type C USB ports, wireless charging for compatible phones and Bluetooth audio streaming option.
6/6The new Superb makes use of a 360-degree camera and supports Park Assist. Skoda says the Park Assist system requires space which is 60 cms longer than the car to assist in parallel parking.
