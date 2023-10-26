HT Auto
Skoda reveals first look at fourth generation Superb ahead of November 2 debut

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is all set to drive in the new Superb for global markets next month. Ahead of the official unveiling on November 2, Skoda has revealed the first set of sketches of the 2023 Superb. Wrapped in orange, sketches of the new Superb reveals several changes in its exterior highlighted by a new design language. The Superb has been one of the flagship models from the Czech carmaker in India before it was discontinued earlier this year due to new BS6 phase 2 emission norms.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM
Skoda Auto has released the first set of sketch of the upcoming fourth generation Superb ahead of its unveiling on November 2.
The new Skoda Superb will be available in two body shapes. Besides the sedan, Skoda will also launch the model in its Combi avatar in global markets. The sketches show that the 2023 Superb will come with the carmaker's new language called Modern Solid. This includes slimmer headlights with Matrix LED technology, striking LED taillights and a wider grille.

The fourth generation Superb will continue to be based on Skoda's MQB platform. Hence, the dimensions of the new Superb is likely to remain similar to the outgoing version. It is expected to come with a 2,841 mm wheelbase.

The interior of the new Superb is also expected to undergo several changes. These include the introduction of a new 10-inch digital instrument console, an advanced Head-Up display with augmented reality and a new 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Expect new rotary buttons with integrated screens to operate key functions like climate control.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Superb is likely to be powered by a set of TSI petrol, TDI diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. The power output is expected to range between 150 hp and 265 hp of power. The plug-in hybrid version will come with Skoda's eTSI technology mated to a 48V battery. In electric-only mode, the new Superb could offer up to 100 kms of range.

Skoda is reportedly planning to relaunch the Superb in India soon. However, there is no official timeline when Indian customers can expect the 2023 Superb to hit the roads.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST

