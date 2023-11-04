2024 Skoda Superb is here: Top highlights

Skoda has unveiled 2024 Superb in the global market.
It will be sold as a hatchback and a Combi estate.
Skoda has redesigned the exterior and interior to be more clean
Skoda says that the new design and aerodynamic refinements have reduced fuel consumption while improving performance.
Skoda will offer 2 TSI petrol engines, 1 mild-hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and 2 diesel engines.
All powertrains in the new Superb are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard. The top trim of the diesel and petrol will get all-wheel drive as well.
The fourth-generation Superb is available in six metallic and two solid colours. All Superb variants come with alloy wheels as standard, ranging from the silver 16-inch Sagitta rims to optional 19-inch wheels.
The octagonal Skoda grille has been retained. It comes with a front camera that enables Crossroad Assist feature.
The top-end L&K version will come with Unique Dark Chrome accents, black or cognac-coloured leatherette. LED Matrix beam headlights, DCC Plus and much more