Skoda reveals updated cabin of upcoming Superb ahead of November 2 debut

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has teased the upcoming Superb premium sedan once again ahead of its debut later this week, on November 2. In the fresh teaser, the Czech auto giant has revealed key details about its updated interior as well as exterior features through sketch and video. The fourth generation Superb will be available in both sedan and Combi versions in global markets. It is also expected to be launched in India soon, though the carmaker has not revealed the exact timeline for its India return after Skoda discontinued the model earlier this year.

The new sketch of the Skoda Superb's interior shows an updated dashboard with a large free-standing digital touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from that, Skoda has also added ‘Smart Dials’ on the centre console for HVAC and other features. The three-spoke steering wheel will come with mounted controls which also include transmission selector switch. It also gets a new 10-inch digital instrument console, an advanced Head-Up display with augmented reality. The rest of the cabin remains simplistic with minimal controls.

Skoda also shared a new video teaser of the Superb which showcases some of the exterior feature highlights of the upcoming model. The video shows Superb's new set of LED Matrix headlights and LED taillights with crystalline accents. The fourth generation Superb will continue to be based on Skoda's MQB platform. Hence, the dimensions of the new Superb is likely to remain similar to the outgoing version. It is expected to come with a 2,841 mm wheelbase.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Superb is likely to be powered by a set of TSI petrol, TDI diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. The power output is expected to range between 150 hp and 265 hp of power. The plug-in hybrid version will come with Skoda's eTSI technology mated to a 48V battery. In electric-only mode, the new Superb could offer up to 100 kms of range.

