New generation Skoda Superb sedan to debut today

After releasing multiple teasers and revealing the interior, Skoda is all set to reveal the new generation Superb sedan today. Entering its fourth generation, the premium sedan will incorporate the Czech automobile brand's contemporary design philosophy. As the teaser images have suggested, the new generation Skoda Superb will come sharper than the outgoing model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 14:41 PM
Skoda Superb 2023
Upon launch, the new Skoda Superb will revise its competition with rivals like the Toyota Camry, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.
Skoda Superb 2023
The new generation Skoda Superb sedan gets the automaker's signature grille design with multiple vertical slats and chrome surround. The front and rear bumpers come updated, while the LED matrix headlamps, new alloy wheels and reworked boot lid with Skoda lettering along with new wraparound and sharp-looking LED taillights will enhance the car's visual appeal.

Also Read : Skoda teases new Kodiaq SUV, looks sharper with evolutionary design

As Skoda has already revealed, the new generation Superb sedan will come featuring a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster inside the cabin, while the key attraction will be the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen infotainment system will come with wireless mobile connectivity, while the car will also get dual-tone brown and black upholstery and heated and ventilated front seats among other features. As the auto manufacturer has hinted, the new generation Skoda Superb will come offering a more premium vibe than the current model.

On the powertrain front, the new generation iteration of the premium sedan would get four different powertrain options. These will include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 2.0-litre diesel engine, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid engine, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol plug-in hybrid engine. Transmission options for the sedan would include manual and automatic gearboxes. Expect the India-bound version of the new Skoda Superb to come with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Upon launch, the new Skoda Superb will revise its competition with rivals like the Toyota Camry, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 14:41 PM IST

