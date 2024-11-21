In Pics: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in funky shades. Take a closer look
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 15:10 PM
- Royal Enfield has unwrapped the Goan Classic 350, a more hip version of the Classic 350. The motorcycle's price will be announced on 23 November at RE's annual Motoverse festival.
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 15:10 PM IST