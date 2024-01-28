TOP SECTIONS
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Porsche Macan Turbo Electric Suv Debuts In India, Promises 591 Km Range
In pics: Porsche Macan Turbo electric SUV debuts in India, promises 591 km range
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
28 Jan 2024, 12:46 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Porsche Macan Turbo all-electric SUV comes as the latest entrant in the rapidly bulging luxury electric car space in India.
1/6
Porsche has launched the Macan Turbo electric SUV in India at
₹
1.65 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury electric SUV comes as the German performance car brand's first-ever all-electric SUV. In India, it has joined the Porsche Taycan EV, which is the brand's first-ever electric car. The Porsche Macan Turbo is already available for booking in India and its deliveries are slated to begin in the second half of 2024.
2/6
In terms of design, Porsche has kept the styling of the Macan Turbo similar to the ICE variant of the SUV, while being an EV, it comes with some distinctive styling elements. These distinctive design elements of the Macan Turbo include four-point LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, frameless doors, connected LED bar at the rear, a coupe-style body, and 22-inch alloy wheels.
3/6
Inside the cabin, the Porsche Macan Turbo electric SUV comes loaded with a wide range of features. It sports a large curved digital display combining a 12.6-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. Also, the cabin gets physical buttons for the AC controls, a heads-up display, and an optional 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger.
4/6
Porsche Macan Turbo gets power from dual electric motors, with each one fitted to one axle and channeling power to all the four wheels. The electric motors are combined with a powerful 100 kWh battery pack. Porsche claims the Macan Turbo can run up to 591 kilometres on a single charge. The Macan Turbo is capable of churning out 630 bhp power and 1,130 Nm maximum torque. The SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
5/6
On the mechanical front as well, the all-new Porsche Macan Turbo electric SUV gets a host of notable features, which include an optional rear-wheel steering with a maximum angle of five degrees. The luxury EV also sports Porsche active suspension management, and Porsche traction management among other advanced technology aided features.
6/6
Globally, the Porsche Macan EV has received two variants: Macan Turbo and Macan 4. However, the automaker has launched only the Macan Turbo in the Indian market. It is not clear if the carmaker will bring the Macan 4 here sometime in the near future. However, with the launch of the Macan Turbo, Porshe is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian luxury electric car market, which is growing fast with the influx of new models.
First Published Date:
28 Jan 2024, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS:
Porsche
Porsche Macan
Macan
Porsche Turbo
Porsche Macan Turbo
electric car
electric vehicle
EV
electric mobility
luxury car
