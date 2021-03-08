In pics: Ola's bold foray into the electric vehicle space

Home
Ola's upcoming $330 million mega-factory in Bengaluru aims to roll out an electric scooter every two seconds. Its first battery-powered scooter is closer to the finish line and will make its debut in the Indian market in the coming months.
1/6Ola Electric's upcoming battery-powered scooter is inching closer towards the final development and the company has now released a teaser picture. The two-wheeler is likely to make its debut in the Indian market in the next few months.
2/6Ola's upcoming e-scooter will come based on Etergo’s Appscooter, a Netherlands-based company that was acquired by Ola previously. The scooter will have a claimed range of 240 km and is said to feature a removable battery set up.
3/6Ola plans to manufacture the scooter at its upcoming $330 million mega-factory in Bengaluru which is claimed to be the world's largest e-scooter plant. The facility will sport over 3,000 robots working alongside 10,000 workers.
4/6The roof of the factory will be covered with solar panels to help the company to produce its own power. Ola is also designing, engineering and manufacturing its own battery pack, motor, vehicle computer and software.
5/6Ola Electric hopes to manufacture 10 million vehicles annually or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by mid-2022. The scooter will also be exported abroad by the end of 2021. Further, the factory plans to roll out one scooter every two seconds after expansion in 2022.
6/6Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal surveys the empty 500-acre expanse that will become the world’s largest electric scooter plant. With this, he aims to crank out about 2 million a year.
