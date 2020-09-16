Top Sections
In pics: Nissan reveals Z Proto - a glimpse into upcoming Z35-generation 400Z

7 Photos . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 10:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Nissan has emphasised on giving the Z Proto a sporty and purposeful design language.
  • The production version is expected to be priced at around $40,000 mark.

1/7Nissan has revealed the Z Proto which is a preview for the upcoming Z35-generation 400Z. The carmaker may reveal the production version in 2021 for a 2022 launch in select markets.
<
2/7The Z Proto benefits from a straight yet stylish exterior profile with eye-shaped LED headlights, squar-ish grille and an elongated hood.
<
3/7The car is around five inches longer than the 370Z and while it does appear retro, Nissan says that the Z Proto seeks more to pay homage to its predecessor(s).
<
4/7The car sits on lightweight 19-inch alloys and the rear profile is dominated by two exhaust tips for that sporty appeal.
<
5/7The Z Proto's cabin is every bit as modern as it can get with multiple screens for a wide variety of controls, a three-spoke steering wheel with control buttons, seats of Alcantara and leather with yellow stitching.
<
6/7The Z Proto gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment screen inside the cabin.
<
7/7A twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 powers the vehicle and is mated to a six-speed manual which comes as standard. The production version may also get a seven-speed torque converter.
<