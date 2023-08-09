2024 Nissan Z Nismo returns with 420 hp and several upgrades

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2024 Z Nismo for the global market. The Z version not only gets cosmetic upgrades but it also comes with mechanical upgrades so that the Z can perform better on track. Nissan Z Nismo will go on sale later this fall and prices will be announced during that time only.

The exterior revisions include improved aerodynamics as the downforce levels have been increased. The front fascia has been redesigned with a restyled grille that has a honeycomb mess design. This design also helps in reducing drag while increasing the flow of cold air to the engine bay. Canards at the car’s front corners create vortexes over the front wheels. The rear spoiler is taller and wider and has a three-piece design that extends onto the rear fenders. The corners of the rear bumper have been redesigned to reduce drag and separate air. Then there are the side sills which are also redesigned, they help reduce aerodynamic drag and lift.

Nissan is using red elements for the Nismo models of Z. The sports car will be offered in five colours: Black Diamond Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Passion Red TriCoat, Everest White Pearl TriCoat and NISMO-exclusive Stealth Grey. The roof will be painted black and on the sides, there will be 19-inch Ray alloy wheels finished in gloss black.

The Nismo version of the Z also comes with an exclusive Stealth Grey colour scheme.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Nissan X-trail ₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2023 ₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Nissan Qashqai ₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Nissan Magnite ₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Nissan Gt-r ₹2.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The big talking point about the Nissan Z Nismo is the powertrain. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 puts out 414 bhp at 6,400 rpm and a peak torque output of 520 Nm at 2,000-5,200 rpm. It comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that have been tuned by Nismo.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan working on two new electric models for the Indian market

The upgrades include an enhanced engine cooler fan, retweaked gear ratios, larger front rotors, Nismo leather and Alcantara steering wheel, Nismo front and rear chassis bracing, retuned suspension setup, Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX GT600 tyres, Recaro seats and much more.

First Published Date: