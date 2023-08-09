HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Returns With 420 Hp And Several Upgrades

2024 Nissan Z Nismo returns with 420 hp and several upgrades

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2024 Z Nismo for the global market. The Z version not only gets cosmetic upgrades but it also comes with mechanical upgrades so that the Z can perform better on track. Nissan Z Nismo will go on sale later this fall and prices will be announced during that time only.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Nismo version of the Z is more powerful than the standard version and also gets a host of upgrades.
The Nismo version of the Z is more powerful than the standard version and also gets a host of upgrades.

The exterior revisions include improved aerodynamics as the downforce levels have been increased. The front fascia has been redesigned with a restyled grille that has a honeycomb mess design. This design also helps in reducing drag while increasing the flow of cold air to the engine bay. Canards at the car’s front corners create vortexes over the front wheels. The rear spoiler is taller and wider and has a three-piece design that extends onto the rear fenders. The corners of the rear bumper have been redesigned to reduce drag and separate air. Then there are the side sills which are also redesigned, they help reduce aerodynamic drag and lift.

Nissan is using red elements for the Nismo models of Z. The sports car will be offered in five colours: Black Diamond Pearl, Brilliant Silver, Passion Red TriCoat, Everest White Pearl TriCoat and NISMO-exclusive Stealth Grey. The roof will be painted black and on the sides, there will be 19-inch Ray alloy wheels finished in gloss black.

The Nismo version of the Z also comes with an exclusive Stealth Grey colour scheme.
The Nismo version of the Z also comes with an exclusive Stealth Grey colour scheme.
The Nismo version of the Z also comes with an exclusive Stealth Grey colour scheme.
The Nismo version of the Z also comes with an exclusive Stealth Grey colour scheme.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-trail
₹26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The big talking point about the Nissan Z Nismo is the powertrain. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 puts out 414 bhp at 6,400 rpm and a peak torque output of 520 Nm at 2,000-5,200 rpm. It comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that have been tuned by Nismo.

Also Read : Renault-Nissan working on two new electric models for the Indian market

The upgrades include an enhanced engine cooler fan, retweaked gear ratios, larger front rotors, Nismo leather and Alcantara steering wheel, Nismo front and rear chassis bracing, retuned suspension setup, Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX GT600 tyres, Recaro seats and much more.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Nismo

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.