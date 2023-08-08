2024 Nissan Z Nismo makes a comeback with these upgrades

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2024 Z Nismo for the global market
The version gets cosmetic upgrades as well as mechanical upgrades
Nissan Z Nismo will go on sale later this fall and prices will come out later
The car gets improved aerodynamics as the downforce levels have been increased
The front fascia has been redesigned with a restyled honeycomb mess grille
The rear spoiler is taller and wider and has a three-piece design
Nissan is using red elements for the Nismo models of Z
The sports car will be offered in five colours
Under the hood, there's a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine