2024 Nissan Z Nismo makes a comeback with these upgrades

Nissan has officially unveiled the 2024 Z Nismo for the global market

The version gets  cosmetic upgrades as well as mechanical upgrades

Nissan Z Nismo will go on sale later this fall and prices will come out later

The car gets  improved aerodynamics as the downforce levels have been increased

The front fascia has been redesigned with a restyled honeycomb mess grille

The rear spoiler is taller and wider and has a three-piece design

 Nissan is using red elements for the Nismo models of Z

The sports car will be offered in five colours

Under the hood, there's a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine
It comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters 
