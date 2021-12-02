Top Sections
In pics: New electric scooter in the block, meet Bounce Infinity

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bounce Infinity electric scooter aims to challenge rivals such as Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube etc.

1/7Bounce becomes the latest EV startup to enter Indian market with its newly launched electric scooter Infinity.
2/7Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at 68,999 inclusive of battery and charger. Except the battery, the scooter is priced at 36,000. The e-scooter is available for booking at a token amount of 499.
3/7Bounce Infinity electric scooter draws power from a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to be capable of providing 85 km on a single charge at a top speed of 65 kmph. The Li-ion battery is paired with a BLDC hub motor positioned at the rear wheel.
4/7Bounce Infinity electric scooter will be available in five different colour options.
5/7With the competitive pricing, Bounce Infinity electric scooter aims to take on Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube etc.
6/7Bounce has also introduced battery-as-a service for the consumers, which allows the EV startup to offer the scooter to consumers without battery.
7/7Bounce will commence test rides for Infinity electric scooter in mid December and deliveries have been scheduled for March 2022.
