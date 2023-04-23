In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition breaks cover
Mercedes EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition features high-end touches like unique paint colors and hand-stitched Nappa leather.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 23 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM 1/8 Mercedes-Benz has debuted the EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition in the US as an even more luxurious version of the electric sedan. 2/8 The special edition model features high-end, unique paint scheme and hand-stitched Nappa leather. 3/8 The Mercedes EQS Manufaktur Edition is available in four color schemes. 4/8 The special edition EQS models feature a two-tone color scheme on the steering wheel, console armrest, lower section of the dashboard, and door panels. 5/8 A Manufaktur logo in high-gloss chrome is on the center console of the Mercedes Benz EQS Manufaktur Edition. 6/8 The EQS580 has a pair of electric motors that produce a total of 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque. 7/8 On EQS 580 4MATIC models, an exclusive Rose Gold and High-Gloss Black key adds a further touch of elegance and exclusivity. 8/8 Each of the four configurations features a unique combination of colors and finishes.
