In pics: McLaren GTS is a revamped GT promising 326 kmph top speed
McLaren GTS comes as a revamped avatar of the McLaren GT and it promises more power-packed performance.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM 1/6 McLaren GTS comes as a revised avatar of the McLaren GT. The revamped iteration of the grand tourer is claimed to be the most practical supercar in the world without hurting the signature sportscar character. The supercar comes with a wide range of updates on the mechanical front, powertrain and design. 2/6 The McLaren GTS comes with a sleek design that enhances the grand tourer's aerodynamic efficiency. The British supercar manufacturer claims that it comes with 10 kg reduced weight compared to the McLaren GT. Weighed at 1,520 kg, the supercar is capable of reaching a top speed of 326 kmph. 3/6 McLaren claims to reduce the weight of the car, the new GTS uses a new roof panel that is made of recycled carbon fibre along with a rear upper structure. The rear upper structure too is made of carbon fibre enhancing the rigidity as well as reduce weight. COntributing to the weight reduction effort are the titanium lug nuts that are 35 per cent lighter than standard wheel bolts. 4/6 Powering the supercar is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that works in the GT. However, the engine has been tuned to produce 14 bhp more power at 617 bhp total output, while it also generates 630 Nm maximum torque. The engine is maded to a seven-speed sequential shift gearbox. 5/6 The McLaren GTS is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds, while it can accelerate to 200 kmph from a standstill position in 8.9 seconds. Also, the supercar can run at a top speed of 326 kmph, claims the British supercar marquee. 6/6 McLaren GTS runs on 10-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels, while there are 10-spoke turbine lightweight wheels on offer as well. These wheels come wrapped with Pirelli P Zero tyres, while for braking purpose it gets carbon ceramic discs. The GTS also comes with adaptive dampers as standard equipment.
20 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM IST