Nissan's Electrified Future: Solid State Battery Powered Gt R On The Horizon?

Nissan's electrified future: Solid-State Battery powered GT-R on the horizon?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2024, 14:14 PM
Nissan's next-gen GT-R could become the electrifying ambassador for their solid-state battery technology, bypassing a mainstream debut and instead leveraging the iconic sports car to showcase this revolutionary tech.
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
The Nissan Hyper Force Concept dons a radical design to preview a new GT-R that is due in 2028.
Nissan is setting its sights on the future of electric vehicles (EVs) with a potential game-changer: All-Solid-State Batteries (ASSBs). This technology boasts significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, promising a lighter, more compact design, increased driving range, and faster charging times.

While Nissan is developing ASSBs for future EVs, the iconic Nissan GT-R might be the first to benefit from this revolutionary tech. Instead of a mainstream debut, Nissan could leverage the highly anticipated next-generation GT-R to showcase the capabilities of ASSBs and solidify its commitment to electric performance.

The timeline for ASSB implementation aligns with the expected arrival of the new GT-R. A report by Drive suggests that pilot production lines for this technology are set to begin this year, followed by testing in 2026 and a potential production version by 2028. This could mark the end of an era for the current "R35" generation GT-R, which debuted in 2009 and continues to be a powerhouse.

Also Read : Nissan tests self-driving Leaf in Japan, targets 2027 launch

Nissan's commitment to enthusiast cars within their electrification strategy is evident. Francois Bailly, Nissan's Senior Vice-President for the AMIEO region, emphasises the importance of performance vehicles despite the shift towards EVs. He highlights their participation in Formula E, a testament to their "track-to-road learning" approach.

What can be expected?

However, Nissan is clear that they won't compromise on performance. "We will not do a half-baked GT-R," states Bailly. The new GT-R needs to live up to the legacy of its predecessor, known for its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing up to 711 bhp and 780 Nm of torque. A battery-powered version would need to match or exceed these figures, along with the current GT-R Nismo's 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.0 seconds.

The Nissan Hyper Force concept showcased at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show serves as a glimpse into the potential of a solid-state battery GT-R. This concept car boasts a 1000kW all-electric powertrain and a design heavily influenced by the current GT-R.

Rumours about a new GT-R have swirled for years, with previous speculations hinting at a hybrid version of the existing V6 engine. However, Nissan appears to be fully committed to an electric future for the GT-R.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2024, 14:14 PM IST
TAGS: GT-R Nissan nissan nissan gtr

