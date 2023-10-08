Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Lexus ES crafted collection gets luxury lifestyle upgrades

The Lexus ES special model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish and headrest pillow, among others. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Oct 2023, 15:00 PM
1/5 Lexus India has introduced the special edition of its ES model, called the Crafted Collection 2023. This limited-run edition comes with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings on the model while adding to the ongoing festive cheer in the country.
2/5 The special edition will be available starting with the ES Exquisite variant at 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The special ES model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements to enhance its sophistication.
3/5 The limited edition is inspired from the styling and details of the Lexus Crafted Line model. In terms of technology, it comes with self-charging hybrid electric mechanism, thereby making it sustainable for the environment.

4/5 The model offers a whole new level of personalization for its potential customers. The leather collection offered with the model is curated to cater to the day-to-day travel needs of the customers. It consists of a backpack, a sleek laptop bag in tan, a laptop sleeve, an overnight duffle bag and a multi-box watch case.
5/5 The Lexus ES model was launched in the Indian market back in 2017 and has held an important place in the carmaker's vehicle portfolio here. In 2020, the brand first unveiled its locally made ES 300h, making it the first 'Made in India' vehicle from the OEM.
First Published Date: 08 Oct 2023, 15:00 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Lexus ES ES
