What is special about this limited edition Lexus ES crafted model?

This limited-run edition comes with special upgrades and luxury lifestyle offerings

It will be available starting with the ES Exquisite variant at 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

The model gets scuff plate illuminate, welcome logo, rear lamp chrome garnish...

...headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements

The limited edition is inspired from the styling and details of the Lexus Crafted Line model

The model comes with self-charging hybrid electric mechanism

The Lexus ES model was launched in the Indian market back in 2017

 In 2020, the brand first unveiled its locally made ES 300h

It became the first 'Made in India' vehicle from the Lexus brand
