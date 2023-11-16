In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N showcased as the ultimate all-electric powerhouse
The Ioniq 5 N is the first high-performance all-electric model from Hyundai.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM 1/8 Hyundai has officially showcased the all-electric Ioniq 5 N, its first-ever electric car that gets special and specific performance-related updates. The Ioniq 5 N was unveiled at AutoMobility LA. 2/8 The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is obviously still based on Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) but the company claims N motorsport technologies have been incorporated to enhance its performance credentials. 3/8 The Ioniq 5 N puts out a total of 641 hp and fires from 0 to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds. It also gets a new 84 kWh battery pack which has a higher resistance to heat when compared to what is inside the Ioniq 5. The new model also gets exclusive performance-related features like N Race, N Pedal, N Brake Regen, N Drift Optimizer, N Torque Distribution, N Launch Control and N Grin Boost. 4/8 The steering system inside the Ioniq 5 N has been enhanced for improved feedback and response while N Drift Optimizer helps to maintain a desired drift angle by balancing multiple vehicle controls responding to real-time inputs. 5/8 Hyundai says that opinions of fans of N models have been taken into account while developing the Ioniq 5 N. 6/8 In the cabin of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the center console is optimized for track driving with knee pads and shin support during cornering as well as a sliding armrest. The N seats have reinforced bolsters. 7/8 The N Pedal inside the EV has been developed to help address the inherent weight and size of an electric powertrain while achieving the responsive handling characteristics. 8/8 Hyundai will start offering the Ioniq 5 N model to customers in North America from March of 2024 onwards. There is no word on the pricing yet.
16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST