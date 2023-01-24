In pics: Hyundai Aura facelift launched with new safety features
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market. It will go against Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
24 Jan 2023, 20:58 PM
1/10
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Aura in the Indian market.
2/10
The prices of Hyundai Aura now starts at ₹6.29 lakh and goes up to ₹8.58 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
3/10
Hyundai has front bumper and there are new LED DRLs as well.
4/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
5/10
Hyundai has added several safety features. It now comes with side airbags, curtain airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system which are first-in-segment safety features.
6/10
The new safety features that Hyundai has added are ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist and automatic headlamps
7/10
The interior more or less stays the same as the outgoing version of the Aura.
8/10
As standard, the Aura now comes with front airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD, immobilizer, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.
9/10
Powering the Hyundai Aura is a 1.2-litre engine that can run on E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. Moreover, there is also a CNG option on offer.
10/10
Hyundai Aura is available in 6 monotone exterior colour option that includes a new colour Starry Night
First Published Date:
24 Jan 2023, 20:58 PM IST