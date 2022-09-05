In pics: Flooded Bengaluru roads cause traffic disruptions
Several parts of Bengaluru including the Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road remained inundated with water, leaving various vehicles submerged or stranded.
Several parts of Bengaluru were lashed by torrential rains on Monday, causing heavy traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees.
Several parts of the city including the Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road remained inundated with water, leaving various vehicles submerged or stranded.
The outer ring road once again got flooded, before it could even recover from the the civic menace of the previous week.
Traffic police issued warnings in the morning, urging citizens to not step out, unless necessary as there is a huge traffic congestion expected during work hours.
Various images posted on Twitter show that two-wheelers were floating in the water.
Waterlogging was reported in the Whitefield area for the second time.
Even the airport in Bengaluru suffered a lot due to the heavy rainfall.
First Published Date: 05 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM IST
