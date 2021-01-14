In pics: First unit of 2021 Tata Safari rolls out of production line

Top Sections
5 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 12:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Tata Safari will be launched in the Indian market in February.
  • Safari was previously codenamed Gravitas and the pre-production version of the same was also displayed at the Auto Expo last year.

1/5Tata Motors has revealed the first look at its 2021 Safari SUV. In the flag-off ceremony, the first unit of 2021 Safari rolled out of the production line from the company's plant in Pune.
2/5The new Safari gets imposing new front grille, the iconic stepped roof with chrome garnish on the D pillar, and an imposing tailgate. The wheel arches are also rather imposing, enhancing the rugged nature of the SUV.
3/5The design of the new Safari SUV bears Tata's Impact 2.0 design language that showcases its all-purpose nature. It also embodies the Land Rover D8 inspired OMEGARC platform.
4/5Under the hood, the new Tata Safari will be plonked with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.
5/52021 Tata Safari is set to break cover on January 26 and will be launched likely in February. The carmaker will soon open bookings for the new SUV.
