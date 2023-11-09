Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Electric supercar Rimac Nevera becomes fastest vehicle in reverse

Rimac Nevera shatters a 20-year-old record for the fastest car in the world when being driven in reverse.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM
1/8 Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
2/8 The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
3/8 The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.

4/8 The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
5/8 The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
6/8 Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
7/8 At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
8/8 Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.
First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Rimac Nevera Nevera Rimac EV Electric vehicle electric car
