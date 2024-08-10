TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 Sp Launched In India
In pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Hypermotard SP 950 has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of
₹
19.05 lakh and makes 114 bhp with its 937cc L-Twin engine.
1/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of
₹
19.05 lakh and it features upgraded suspension components, a special livery, and lighter alloy wheels.
(Ducati )
2/10
The revised 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder in the 950 SP makes 114 bhp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.
(Ducati )
3/10
The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents.
4/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP receives an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins.
5/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features a billet aluminium tack cap for the fuel tank with an engraved Ducati logo.
(Ducati )
6/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard or the heat guard (pictured above).
(Ducati )
7/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP comes with a double undertail aluminium muffler.
(Ducati )
8/10
The 950 SP is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc.
(Ducati)
9/10
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe.
(Ducati )
10/10
The Hypermotard 950 SP comes with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO
(Ducati)
First Published Date:
10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS:
Ducati
motorcycles
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
