In pics: Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM
  • The Hypermotard SP 950 has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh and makes 114 bhp with its 937cc L-Twin engine. 
1/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of 19.05 lakh and it features upgraded suspension components, a special livery, and lighter alloy wheels.  (Ducati )
2/10 The revised 937cc Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder in the 950 SP makes 114 bhp at 9000 rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. (Ducati )
3/10 The 950 SP comes with a special dual-tone livery that dresses it up in white and red with grey accents. 

4/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP receives an adjustable steering damper from Öhlins. 
5/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features a billet aluminium tack cap for the fuel tank with an engraved Ducati logo.   (Ducati )
6/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP features several carbon fibre components such as the rear mud guard or the heat guard (pictured above).  (Ducati )
7/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP comes with a double undertail aluminium muffler.  (Ducati )
8/10 The 950 SP is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres wrapped around three-spoke Marchesini forged rims. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm front discs and a single 245 mm rear disc.  (Ducati)
9/10 The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is built around a steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes connected to the rear subframe. (Ducati )
10/10 The Hypermotard 950 SP comes with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO integrated with the Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (Ducati)
First Published Date: 10 Aug 2024, 17:02 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati motorcycles Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
