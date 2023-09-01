Hyundai domestic sales up by 9% in August backed by strong demand for new Exter

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has reported a growth of 8.72 per cent in sales for the month of August 2023. The automaker’s domestic sales stood at 53,830 units in August this year, when compared to 49,510 units sold during the same period last year. On the other hand, exports stood at 17,605 units last month, witnessing a 38.62 per cent hike in volumes over 12,700 units shipped in August last year.

Hyundai India’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 71,435 units last month as against 62,210 units sold in August 2022, a growth of 14.82 per cent. The carmaker said that the commencement of the festive season with Onam sales led to a substantial rise in sales with SUVs contributing over 60 per cent to its domestic sales in August. Moreover, Hyundai confirmed that the Exter micro SUV has received over 65,000 bookings since the launch.

SUVs contributed over 60 per cent to Hyundai's total sales in August 2023

Commenting on the August 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India, said, “HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (Domestic plus Exports) of 71 435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in the Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months. Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60% to our Domestic sales in August. EXTER continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far."

The Hyundai Exter is the automaker’s smallest SUV on sale and the model is competitively priced between ₹6 and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature-packed offering looks quirky, offers ample space inside the cabin and also brings lots of segment-first features. The company previously revealed that the AMT variant on the Exter is garnering demand.

Hyundai has a long lineup comprising 13 models from the Grand i10 Nios to the Ioniq 5 electric SUV. The company operates out of 1,354 sales touchpoints and 1,531 service points across the country. It is also the largest exporter of cars from its India plant supplying over 88 countries including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific. More recently, the company announced its plans to acquire a new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, formerly owned by General Motors (GM), in a bid to expand production.

