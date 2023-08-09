Hyundai Exter receives more than 50,000 bookings, AMT is in demand

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that they have received more than 50,000 bookings for the Exter. Bookings grew from 10,000 to 50,000 in just 30 days of launch. Hyundai has also revealed that more than one-third of the bookings are for the AMT variants. Hyundai Exter's main rival is the Tata Punch. The Exter is currently priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

The Exter is being sold in seven variants. There is EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Hyundai Exter is offered with a 3-year (unlimited kilometres warranty) along with an option of 7 years of extended warranty. The micro SUV is available with 6 Monotone and 3 Dual tone exterior colour options.

The Exter really made a mark in the market by offering several segment-first features. It comes with footwell lighting, metal pedals, a shark-fin antenna, a smart electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Exter ₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra E20 Nxt ₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Renault City K-ze ₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that is doing duty on other Hyundai models. It produces 81.86 bhp of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. While running on CNG, these figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The max power arrives at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output arrives at 4,000 rpm.

The Petrol powertrain comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is quite smooth and refined. Moreover, the manual gearbox also slots in with a positive feel and while the AMT gearbox shifts with a minimal head nod, making it one of the best AMTs in the market. Interestingly, the Exter AMT is also offered with paddle shifters.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With Hyundai EXTER, we have continued our pursuit of democratizing advanced technology, superior quality, next-gen features, safety and comfort for customers. This SUV has redefined benchmarks in the country and offers customers superior safety with 6 Airbags as standard and ESC, VSM, HAC available across all trims as option. The response to EXTER is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 prelaunch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch. What is also interesting to witness is that the trims with sunroof constitute more than 75% of total bookings signaling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the EXTER. HMIL would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai EXTER and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations."

First Published Date: