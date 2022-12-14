In pics: Ducati DesertX is brand's off-road adventure tourer
Ducat DesertX costs
₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850 GS.
HT Auto Desk
14 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM
1/10
Ducati DesertX is an off-road adventure tourer from the Italian brand. The motorcycle is based on the concept that was showcased back in 2019 at EICMA.
2/10
The DesertX in India is priced at ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in a single paint scheme.
3/10
DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen that is vertically placed and gets Bluetooth connectivity.
4/10
There are six riding modes - Enduro, Rally, Sport, Wet, Touring and Urban. Ducati also offers four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low.
5/10
Other features on offer are quickshifter, cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, cruise control among others
6/10
Ducati is using its 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine. It puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm.
7/10
The engine comes mated to a 6-speed unit and it has different gear ratios when compared to the Multistrada V2.
8/10
The ratios have been shortened overall on all gears up to fifth, to ensure the best off-road behaviour.
9/10
DesertX has a fuel tank capacity of 21-litres. There is also an additional fuel tank that the person can buy which has a capacity of 8 litres.
10/10
The motorcycle uses tubeless spoked wheels which measure 21-inch in the front and 18-inch at the rear.
14 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM IST