In pics: Ducati DesertX is brand's off-road adventure tourer

Ducat DesertX costs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850 GS.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM
1/10 Ducati DesertX is an off-road adventure tourer from the Italian brand. The motorcycle is based on the concept that was showcased back in 2019 at EICMA.
2/10 The DesertX in India is priced at 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being offered in a single paint scheme. 
3/10 DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen that is vertically placed and gets Bluetooth connectivity.
4/10 There are six riding modes - Enduro, Rally, Sport, Wet, Touring and Urban. Ducati also offers four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low. 

5/10 Other features on offer are quickshifter, cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, cruise control among others
6/10 Ducati is using its 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine. It puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. 
7/10 The engine comes mated to a 6-speed unit and it has different gear ratios when compared to the Multistrada V2. 
8/10 The ratios have been shortened overall on all gears up to fifth, to ensure the best off-road behaviour.
9/10 DesertX has a fuel tank capacity of 21-litres. There is also an additional fuel tank that the person can buy which has a capacity of 8 litres.
10/10 The motorcycle uses tubeless spoked wheels which measure 21-inch in the front and 18-inch at the rear.
First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati DesertX Adventure tourer off-roader
