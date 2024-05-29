Not for the fainthearted: India’s first Ducati DesertX Rally delivered

Ducati India recently delivered India’s first DesertX Rally to a customer in Delhi
The Ducati DesertX is the new hardcore version based on the already entertaining DesertX. The ADV gets more off-road-specific upgrades
The new Ducati DesertX Rally gets a taller front mudguard and different graphics with more red thrown in
The ADV gets pigmented plastic and PVC adhesive graphics that helps in hiding scuffs and scratches on the bodywork
The DesertX Rally also gets new and lighter Takasago Excel wire-spoked wheels with billet aluminium hubs. It also gets a narrow rear tyre
The bike also gets a carbon sump guard and a billet aluminium rear brake and gear levers for additional weight saving
The big update is the new 48 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear with 20 mm of additional travel at either end
Power comes from the same 937 cc liquid-cooled, L-Twin engine with 108 bhp and 92 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The DesertX Rally geta host of electronic aids and a 5-inch TFT digital console offering access to most settings