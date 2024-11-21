Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Citroen C3 Aircross scores zero stars in Latin NCAP tests

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 22:55 PM
  • The Brazil-made Citroen C3 Aircross with two airbags and ESC as standard has scored a zero star rating in the Latin NCAP crash test.
1/6 The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV made in Brazil scored zero stars in the Latin New Car Assesment Program tests. The SUV made a debut in the Indian market but comes with a a total of six airbags as standard.
2/6 The model tested at the Latin NCAP comes with only two airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard safety features. Other than those, the SUV also offers other advanced safety features which also include ISOFIX child seat anchors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill-hold assist among 40 other safety.
3/6 The different tests were conducted at different speeds, for instance, the Front Offset Deformable Barrier Test was conducted at 64 kmph while the Side Mobile Barrier test was conducted at 50 kmph.

4/6 The SUV scored a 33.01 per cent score in Adult Occupant Protection test  and a 11.37 per cent safety score in Child Occupant Protection tests. The C3 Aircross scored 49.57 per cent points in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users test. In Safety Assist test, the C3 Aircross managed a 34.88 per cent safety score.
5/6 The SUV was tested in different scenarios including frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and ESC tests. The SUV lost most points in the side head protection in the front and rear rows. It doesn't offer protection even as an optional extra.
6/6 The SUV doesn't get side curtain airbags even as an option in the higher variants. It also did not meet the Latin NCAP requirements for its ISOFIX anchorage markings and hance lost some points in the dynamic child protection area.
