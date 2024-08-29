Want a hot hatchback, but on a budget? Here's a list that can help you

The hot hatch era might seem like it has passed, but enthusiasts are keen on keeping it alive by souping up various versions of previous hatchback models. OEMs like Tata also recently joined the mission bringing its newest hot hatch into the Indian markets. We've prepared a list of hot hatches that you can get in the country at present.

1 Hyundai i20 N Line The Hyundai i20 N Line starts at ₹9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a 1-litre Petrol engine. The tech loaded hot hatch can be opted with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The Hyundai i20 N line makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

2 Tata Altroz Racer The Tata Altroz Racer comes at a staring price of ₹9.49 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) and is the newest car introduced out of the ones in this list. This hatchback doesn't lag behind in terms of features as compared to the i20 N line and offers very similar performance figures. The Altroz Racer gets a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This unit produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

3 Maruti Suzuki Fronx The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is an underrated hatchback due to the current wave of safety marketing. However, when talking numbers the 1.0 boosterjet engine produces 99 bhp and 148 Nm torque which is a respectable number when looking at its pricing and competitors. The Fronx with a turbo engine starts at a price of ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

4 Citroen C3 The Citroen C3 in the Shine trim comes at a starting price of ₹8.09 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The more powerful PureTech 110 engine is only offered in the Shine trim level. The PureTech 110 engine makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque in the manual transmission or 205 Nm in the automatic. Both the transmission options offer 6-speeds.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: