Want a hot hatchback, but on a budget? Here's a list that can help you
- A list of the affordable hot hatches in the country in the era of SUVs might seem odd. However, hatchbacks bring the best of multiple worlds together.
The hot hatch era might seem like it has passed, but enthusiasts are keen on keeping it alive by souping up various versions of previous hatchback models. OEMs like Tata also recently joined the mission bringing its newest hot hatch into the Indian markets. We've prepared a list of hot hatches that you can get in the country at present.
The Hyundai i20 N Line starts at ₹9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) and comes with a 1-litre Petrol engine. The tech loaded hot hatch can be opted with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. The Hyundai i20 N line makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.
The Tata Altroz Racer comes at a staring price of ₹9.49 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) and is the newest car introduced out of the ones in this list. This hatchback doesn't lag behind in terms of features as compared to the i20 N line and offers very similar performance figures. The Altroz Racer gets a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This unit produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is an underrated hatchback due to the current wave of safety marketing. However, when talking numbers the 1.0 boosterjet engine produces 99 bhp and 148 Nm torque which is a respectable number when looking at its pricing and competitors. The Fronx with a turbo engine starts at a price of ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)
The Citroen C3 in the Shine trim comes at a starting price of ₹8.09 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The more powerful PureTech 110 engine is only offered in the Shine trim level. The PureTech 110 engine makes 108 bhp and 190 Nm torque in the manual transmission or 205 Nm in the automatic. Both the transmission options offer 6-speeds.
