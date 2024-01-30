Check out Hyundai Creta's newest rival, the Citroen C3 Aircross AT

Citroen just launched the automatic version of the C3 Aircross SUV in the Indian market.
It will be sold in two variants - Plus and Max. They are priced at ₹12.85 lakh and ₹13.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.
The 7-seater version is only offered on the Max variant and it costs ₹13.85 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.
The C3 Aircross AT uses the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. However, now it is being offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well.
The power output is rated for 108 bhp while the torque output has gone up from 190 Nm to 205 Nm.
The fuel efficiency is rated for 17.6 kmpl.
Being an automatic, the C3 Aircross also comes with auto start/stop system.
Citroen has added 'Citroen Connect' which comes with 40 connected features.
Citroen has not made any other changes to the SUV.