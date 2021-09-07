Home
>
Auto
>
Photos
> In pics: Check out Porsche's new electric Mission R concept car
In pics: Check out Porsche's new electric Mission R concept car
7 Photos
. Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 06:46 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Porsche unveiled its electric Mission R concept vehicle at the IAA Munich Show.
1/7Porsche introduced its all-electric Mission R concept car. The automaker says that this electric concept car is a combination of state-of-the-art technologies and sustainability
2/7This all-electric competition car from Porsche will feature two newly developed electric motors that will give the EV a power output of 1072 hp in its so-called qualifying mode. A battery capacity of around 80 kWh and a new recuperation system will enable the concept EV for sprint racing without any loss of output.
3/7The electric vehicle will feature an all-wheel-drive and can touch the speed of 100 kmph from stationary in less than 2.5 seconds. It sports a top speed that is over 300 kmph.
4/7Porsche highlighted that the newly created electric motors and battery cells – equipped with direct oil cooling – will make the Mission R concept car capable of producing a constant power output of 670 hp in race mode. The company has also removed the loss of battery power output due to thermal conditions.
5/7Porsche has used sustainable products to manufacture the body of the car.
6/7The interior is largely made of natural fibre reinforced plastic (NFRP), the basic material of which is made from flax fibres that have been obtained from farming. Porsche has also used this material for the front spoiler lip, the diffuser and the side skirts.
7/7The controls on the steering wheel will show the driver relevant data during a race. The monitor above the steering column will show images from the side mirror cameras and the central rear-view mirror camera. A touch display located at the right of the seat can be used to get a driver's biometric data as well. Porsche has provided multiple cameras in the interior so that a user can go for a live stream transmission.