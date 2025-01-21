TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
NEW
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Bmw Ix1 Lwb Electric Launched At Auto Expo 2025 With 531 Km Range, To Be Locally Made
In pics: BMW iX1 LWB Electric launched at Auto Expo 2025 with 531 km range
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
21 Jan 2025, 17:15 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The iX1 LWB Electric is the first-ever BMW EV to be made locally in India. It will be priced at
₹
49 lakh, ex-showroom.
1/11
The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase Electric was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, listed at an ex-showroom price of
₹
49 lakh. It will be made locally at the BMW Group plant in Chennai.
2/11
3/11
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
BMW iX1 LWB
66.4 kWh
531 km
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BMW iX1
66.4 kWh
417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BMW X4
2998 cc
Petrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
BMW M3
2998 cc
Petrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BMW XM
4395 cc
Multiple
₹ 2.60 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
59 kWh
556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/11
5/11
The battery-electric SUV is powered by a single motor on the front axle paired with a single-speed gearbox. It has a 66.4 kWh battery pack that allows for a MIDC driving range of 531 km. With this, it puts out 204 bhp and 250 Nm of maximum torque.
6/11
7/11
BMW offers the iX1 LWB Electric in India with the M Sport Interior package that includes aluminium door sills, with M badging and the M Door Projector. The SUV further features a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system.
8/11
The cabin includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gets upholstered in soft-touch vegan leather.
9/11
The widescreen curved display in the iX1 LWB Electric pairs a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch infotainment. This setup is powered by BMW OS 9 with a range of connected features available.
10/11
11/11
BMW claims the iX1 LWB Electric brings the longest wheelbase in its segment, which translates to a spacious rear-door opening. The rear seats can incline up to 28.5 degrees. Occupants are further treated with adjustable headrests, armrest with cupholders, and a panoramic sunroof.
First Published Date:
21 Jan 2025, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS:
electric car
electric vehicle
ev
bmw
auto expo 2025
Similar Stories
Auto Expo 2025: BMW iX1 LWB Electric launched at
₹
49 lakh with 531 km range, to be built locally
19 Jan 2025
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV launched at Auto Expo 2025. Check price range, battery, features
19 Jan 2025
The electric Honda Activa e gets a 102 km range!
28 Nov 2024
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric SUV unveiled with 620-km range. Key highlights to know
22 Nov 2024
BMW CE 04 electric scooter with 129 km of range to launch on 24th July
22 Jun 2024
Maruti's first electric car with 550 km of range spotted, will launch in 2025
29 May 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS